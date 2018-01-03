Not an easy transition

This refers to your article “Internship linked to be the best way forward” (January 2). Internship linked benefits the institutions, the company as well as the student. The movement from an academic surrounding to a professional environment is not an overnight process. It requires a few months to be attuned to a working atmosphere. Placement, induction, functional planning and practical role play are corelated factors in Internship-linked can enable institutions to reduce their burden of post-curriculum placement and the cost of training a newly recruited The student as the future can also gain an insight into job expectations, interact with colleagues and the office functioning culture of the employer for smooth adaptation to post-curriculum functioning. Further, with an early attainment of job maturity, it also builds in him the necessary confidence to carry out his official duties efficiently and responsibly and enable him to make a qualitative contribution to his future employer. Thus, internship-linked combine theory with practice ensuring an all round benefit.

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi

