Reversing crude oil cycle is bad for India
Not an easy transition

Internship-linked jobs can enable institutions to reduce their burden of post-curriculum placement, cost of training new employee

This refers to your article “Internship linked jobs to be the best way forward” (January 2). Internship linked employment benefits the institutions, the company as well as the student. The movement from an academic surrounding to a professional environment is not an overnight process. It requires a few months to be attuned to a working atmosphere. Placement, induction, functional planning and practical role play are corelated factors in employment. Internship-linked jobs can enable institutions to reduce their burden of post-curriculum placement and the cost of training a newly recruited employee. The student as the future employee can also gain an insight into job expectations, interact with colleagues and the office functioning culture of the employer for smooth adaptation to post-curriculum functioning. Further, with an early attainment of job maturity, it also builds in him the necessary confidence to carry out his official duties efficiently and responsibly and enable him to make a qualitative contribution to his future employer. Thus, internship-linked jobs combine theory with practice ensuring an all round benefit. 

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 22:34 IST

