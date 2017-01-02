Not by caste alone

SP infighting in UP shows the need for a 'development' face

What is happening in Uttar Pradesh? As the Assembly polls in India’s largest and most influential state draw ever closer, almost all attention nationwide has been captured by the family drama being played out within the ruling Samajwadi Party. It appears now – though, in this volatile state and in this unpredictable party any real conclusions might be premature – that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has finally demonstrated the extent of his support to his father, the founder of the SP, Mulayam Singh Yadav. The senior Mr Yadav has been forced, it appears, to confront ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment