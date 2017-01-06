TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials

T N Ninan: A Big-Bang Budget
Business Standard

Not just Bengaluru's shame: Rising India can't afford such lawlessness

Can't afford to have half the population so intimidated

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  New Delhi 

The mass molestation of women in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve has aired for the global public another invidious facet of India’s deep-seated gender prejudice. This version of gender chauvinism is a slightly updated variation on an old theme; it posits a reluctant acceptance of the growing crowds of women in the workplace but within strictly defined behavioural boundaries. That means that, today, it is deemed tolerable for women to educate themselves to the highest levels, and work as accountants, bankers, hoteliers, chefs, programmers, back-office executives, marketing managers, ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Not just Bengaluru's shame: Rising India can't afford such lawlessness

Can't afford to have half the population so intimidated

A rising India can no longer afford to have half its population so intimidated that its stays outside the workforce. The mass molestation of women in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve has aired for the global public another invidious facet of India’s deep-seated gender prejudice. This version of gender chauvinism is a slightly updated variation on an old theme; it posits a reluctant acceptance of the growing crowds of women in the workplace but within strictly defined behavioural boundaries. That means that, today, it is deemed tolerable for women to educate themselves to the highest levels, and work as accountants, bankers, hoteliers, chefs, programmers, back-office executives, marketing managers, ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Not just Bengaluru's shame: Rising India can't afford such lawlessness

Can't afford to have half the population so intimidated

The mass molestation of women in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve has aired for the global public another invidious facet of India’s deep-seated gender prejudice. This version of gender chauvinism is a slightly updated variation on an old theme; it posits a reluctant acceptance of the growing crowds of women in the workplace but within strictly defined behavioural boundaries. That means that, today, it is deemed tolerable for women to educate themselves to the highest levels, and work as accountants, bankers, hoteliers, chefs, programmers, back-office executives, marketing managers, ...

image
Business Standard
177 22