Not just Bengaluru's shame: Rising India can't afford such lawlessness

The mass molestation of women in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve has aired for the global public another invidious facet of India’s deep-seated gender prejudice. This version of gender chauvinism is a slightly updated variation on an old theme; it posits a reluctant acceptance of the growing crowds of women in the workplace but within strictly defined behavioural boundaries. That means that, today, it is deemed tolerable for women to educate themselves to the highest levels, and work as accountants, bankers, hoteliers, chefs, programmers, back-office executives, marketing managers, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?