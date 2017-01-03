TRENDING ON BS
Not music to the ears?

Some of the staff members were miffed by the announcement

Business Standard 

A private bank headquartered in south India has made it mandatory for its branches to play “Suprabhatam” in the morning before the start of the day’s operations. The chairperson of the bank conveyed the message in an email to the staff while wishing them on the new year. The chairperson is said to have praised Indian culture and emphasised the importance of spirituality in today’s world. Some of the staff members, especially those in the bank’s non-south branches, were miffed by the announcement not only because “Suprabhatam” was made mandatory but also because that was the only song that could be played, not any other religious song.

