Not one without the other

With reference to Shyamal Majumdar’s article, “The future of employment” (May 19), the modern working environment requires adapting swiftly to better skills in all spheres of economic functioning. This condition is applicable to both man and machine.

Although it is true that companies are trying to cut cost of investment by replacing human resources with intensive mechanisation, the effect of will hamper marketability of their products. Business will stagnate as increase in will decrease liquidity. Absence of liquidity will then bring down demand in the market, with few takers for finished products.

as investment will serve its purpose only when supported by skilled human resources for ensuring uniform growth of all segments of the economy. Absence of mutual support of man and machine will make the economy lopsided and lead to its eventual collapse.

Thus, managerial ambitions should be supported by rational thinking and farsightedness to ensure both economic and commercial protection.

C Gopinath Nair Kochi

