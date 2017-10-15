JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Sebi panel on corporate governance: Is India Inc ready to up the bar?
Business Standard

Not over the moon

Rahul had said that Modi makes false promises and that he would even promise to bring the moon to the earth by 2030

Business Standard 

A jibe that Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi had made at Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come back to haunt him. Gandhi had said that Modi makes false promises and that he would even promise to bring the moon to the earth by 2030. As incessant rainfall forced traffic in Bengaluru to a crawl and broken footpaths and pothole-ridden roads made walking appear easier than driving, critics of the Congress government have started joking that the government has already brought conditions on the lunar surface to the city.

Vinayak G   Bengaluru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Sun, October 15 2017. 22:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements