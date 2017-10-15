Not over the moon

A jibe that Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi had made at Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come back to haunt him. Gandhi had said that Modi makes false promises and that he would even promise to bring the moon to the earth by 2030. As incessant rainfall forced traffic in Bengaluru to a crawl and broken footpaths and pothole-ridden roads made walking appear easier than driving, critics of the Congress government have started joking that the government has already brought conditions on the lunar surface to the city.



