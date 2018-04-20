Not quite festive: Is demand for gold picking up?

Akshaya Tritiya, when many Indians consider it auspicious to buy gold, came this week at a time when prices of the precious metal were almost 10 per cent higher than what they were at the same time last year. Demand for gold is unpredictable at the moment — it is usually higher around Akshaya Tritiya — because of existing high prices, questionable rural demand and the possible effects of the cash crunch.

Prices were over Rs 32,500 for 10 grammes. One common assumption about gold demand is that higher demand is a sign of increasing anxiety about macroeconomic stability. But, as ...