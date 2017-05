The Election Commission of India has invited “recognised” political parties to prove before it the allegations that electronic voting machines (EVM), and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) can be tampered with. Each political party is supposed to send two representatives. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) disagrees with several other parties on the issue and has gone on record to support the EC that EVMs are tamper-proof. It had earlier decided to send its Rajya Sabha member Bhupender Yadav and spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao to the EC. However, there is now a rethink in the party over whether Rao should be sent as one of the representatives of the party to the EC. In 2009, Rao had made a case against EVMs in a book, Democracy at Risk! Can We Trust Our Electronic Voting Machines?. The book had a foreword by senior leader LK Advani.