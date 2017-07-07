Not very English, after all

What’s summer in London about when temperature that hovers around 30 degrees for five days on a trot is declared a heat wave? It makes you wonder how the poor dears managed to survive India not just with its heat but also its dust and grimy collars. The dhobi and ayah may have compensated, but still… Fortunately for me, London’s Indian summer has been replaced by English weather so it’s sunny one moment, wet the next, and when you’re indoors, it hardly matters at all except that it’s still light till 9.30 at night, making it seem negligent to have a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?