Not very English, after all

What's summer in London about when around 30 degrees temperature for 5 days is declared heat wave?

What’s summer in London about when temperature that hovers around 30 degrees for five days on a trot is declared a heat wave? It makes you wonder how the poor dears managed to survive India not just with its heat but also its dust and grimy collars. The dhobi and ayah may have compensated, but still… Fortunately for me, London’s Indian summer has been replaced by English weather so it’s sunny one moment, wet the next, and when you’re indoors, it hardly matters at all except that it’s still light till 9.30 at night, making it seem negligent to have a ...

Kishore Singh