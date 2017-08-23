Not what the doctor ordered

The draft pharmaceutical policy, released last week, seeks to balance the interests of patients and the pharmaceutical industry, and makes the right noises about improved quality, greater affordability and ‘Make in India.’ It is true that there is much in the policy that represents a significant step forward. For one, the insistence that manufacturing of drugs be subject to World Health Organization standards is an important improvement. This will, of course, require beefing up the cadre of inspectors under the Drug Controller General of India. And it is welcome that the policy ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?