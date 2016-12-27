Note ban erases 2016's gains for many BSE200 stocks

YTD gains in over half the stocks in the BSE200 index have eroded; hopes for 2017 are also muted

Outcomes of November 8, particularly the government banning the use of certain high-denomination notes and Donald Trump emerging President-elect of the United States, have had a lasting impact on the Indian equities. The BSE Sensex, which until November 8, 2016 gave 5.6 per cent year-to-date returns to investors, witnessed a major directional shift. While on December 22, 2016 all the year-to-date (YTD) gains of the BSE Sensex were erased, on Monday's trading session, even the Nifty50 index caught up with this trend. As on December 26, 2016, YTD returns of both the bellwether indices ...

Hamsini Karthik