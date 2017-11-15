JUST IN
MBS' big gamble
Notice, counter-notice

Roy claimed that the Bengal government's Biswa Bangla brand is a private company owned by Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of party president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her former confidant Mukul Roy, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, are waging a war of words that has now turned into a legal tussle. First, in a public meeting last week, Roy claimed that the Bengal government’s Biswa Bangla brand is a private company owned by Abhishek Banerjee. 

On Monday, he sent a four-page legal notice to Roy, a former national general secretary of TMC. 

Abhishek Banerjee accused Roy of causing severe damage to his reputation and goodwill by making false and misleading statements. Roy hit back by claiming that Abhishek Banerjee also owns the “Maa Mati Manush” trademark. Roy has followed it up by sending a 64-page notice to Banerjee. The joke in political circles is whether Abhishek Banerjee would follow it up by sending a notice lengthier than Roy’s.
