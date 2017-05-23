Nuclear doubts

The Union Cabinet’s approval of a plan to build 10 new pressurised heavy water reactors of 700 MWe (mega watt electric) each raises several questions that urgently need addressing to achieve this ambitious agenda. This proposal, which will be implemented under the aegis of the state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation, marks the biggest expansion of the country’s nuclear power capacity from the existing 6,780 MWe generated by 22 plants, which accounts for just 3 per cent of the electricity generated. Power Minister Piyush Goyal said the proposal could generate orders worth Rs ...