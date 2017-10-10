'Nudging' people to make better choices

Economists design policies based on models that assume individuals behave rationally. Presented with a set of choices, we may expect a person to decide on the option that gives her the best outcome. In reality, decision-making involves limited time and incomplete information. In addition, options may be complex and may require significant cognitive effort to evaluate and compare. Thus, it is not surprising that humans often do not behave as rationality would predict. Acknowledging the limitations of assuming rational choice and understanding behavioural aspects of ...