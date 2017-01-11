Odd decision

Making Aadhaar mandatory for EPF is not justified

A recent gazette notification has made it mandatory for members of the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) to “furnish proof of the possession of the Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar notification as per the procedure laid down by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)”. This must be complied with by January 31 for employees to keep availing pension, EPS membership and the central government’s contribution. But, the notification seems to be in violation of the Supreme Court’s repeated orders on permitted uses of the Aadhaar number. According to the last ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment