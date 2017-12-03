JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Brief case: DRT to hear auction buyer's plea
Business Standard

Of economic offences and murder

Stock broker Ketan Parekh case

Business Standard 

While arguing for bail, an advocate for former stock broker Ketan Parekh pleaded for consideration stating that he had not committed murder. To that the judge said that economic offences are considered much more serious than murder, which are often committed in a fit of rage. Citing a Supreme Court order, the judge said economic offences directly impacted the economy of a country and hence, cannot be looked at with any less seriousness than murder.
First Published: Sun, December 03 2017. 22:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements