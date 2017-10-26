Of grav-waves, biomolecules & circadian rhythms

The 2017 Nobel for Physics was the least surprising of awards. Half went to Rainer Weiss. The other half was shared by Barry C Barish and Kip S Thorne. All three were pioneers of the LIGO-Virgo collaboration that first captured gravitational waves in September 2015. The award presented a peculiar problem. The prize can’t be shared by more than three people and well over a thousand scientists from 20 countries had been important participants in the LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory), designing apparatus, capturing and deciphering data. Weiss ...