Of 'murse' and gold chains

I was getting ready to head out to a concert when I picked up my little leather bag. My son noticed it and said, “So you too carry a murse!”. I asked him what he meant, and he explained that a “man’s purse” was a “murse”.

Very funny, I mumbled, and headed out. The Vanity Fair magazine coined the term “metrosexual” two decades ago to capture a new trend among young men. A metrosexual, according to Vanity Fair, was a man who moisturised and read a lot of magazines; two traits till then largely confined to the fairer sex. It is ...