The RM Lodha panel, which is overseeing the sale of assets of PACL, encountered various difficulties. One of these was in Gopaldas Bhavan, a prominent office building in capital’s Connaught Place. PACL had purchased 27 offices on the 7th floor and 17 office spaces on the 6th floor. But, it removed the physical demarcation /division/walls separating each office. Now, with each office space in separate deeds, it has become a nightmare for the panel and prospective buyers to identify and match which office is where to be able to take informed decisions.
Office maze
Business Standard June 27, 2017 Last Updated at 22:37 IST
