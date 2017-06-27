Office maze

TRENDING ON BS
The RM Lodha panel, which is overseeing the sale of assets of PACL, encountered various difficulties. One of these was in Gopaldas Bhavan, a prominent office building in capital’s Connaught Place. PACL had purchased 27 offices on the 7th floor and 17 office spaces on the 6th floor. But, it removed the physical demarcation /division/walls separating each office. Now, with each office space in separate deeds, it has become a nightmare for the panel and prospective buyers to identify and match which office is where to be able to take informed decisions.

