Old is gold

Electric vehicles are like Alia Bhatt - everyone wants to talk about them, said Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

For anyone trying to understand the difference between electric vehicles and petrol or diesel ones, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has an unusual take. At an international energy meet this week, Pradhan responded to a question on electric vehicles from international energy expert Daniel Yergin with the following analogy: “Do you watch Bollywood movies? Then you should know Alia Bhatt. Electric vehicles are like Alia Bhatt — everyone wants to talk about them.” On the other hand, he said, “evergreen” Angelina Jolie was like a fuel-driven vehicle.
First Published: Thu, October 12 2017. 22:35 IST

