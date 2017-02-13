Old problems with new notes

Social media went berserk as news spread on Monday that a huge cache of fake Rs 2,000 notes has been seized. The topic was one of the top trending on as thousands started expressing concern and making fun of the government’s decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes last year to curb black money and terror financing by Pakistan.

One tweeted, “That GPS in Rs 2,000 note seems to have been deactivated. Can you switch on the button so satellites can work?” taking on a rumour from the early days of demonetisation that the new Rs 2,000 notes would bear chips that could be tracked through GPS. Another had a suggestion for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, “Inform those prisoned AIADMK MLAs that Rs 2,000 notes are not valid. Effectively, they would run out of Koovathur resort (where MLAs supporting party general secretary V K Sasikala are lodged) to their homes.”