Omkar Goswami: The economics of demonetisation

Instead of instant damnation/heavenly praise, analyse the data & see how this gamble is playing out

Instead of instant damnation or heavenly praise, analyse the data & see how this gamble is playing out. The game has just begun

Facebook is a great leveller. But, by being so, one often gets neither a clear picture nor the consequences of a major event. This is especially so from November 8, 2016, with Narendra Modi’s momentous demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Of the many posts on the subject, the vast majority convey frustration and anger, while some sing pro-Modi hosannas. Barring a few newspaper articles, I haven’t read one solidly argued economic case on the subject. Certainly not on Facebook. To my mind, there are eight issues regarding demonetisation that need to be ...

Omkar Goswami