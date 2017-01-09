Omkar Goswami: The economics of demonetisation

Facebook is a great leveller. But, by being so, one often gets neither a clear picture nor the consequences of a major event. This is especially so from November 8, 2016, with Narendra Modi’s momentous demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Of the many posts on the subject, the vast majority convey frustration and anger, while some sing pro-Modi hosannas. Barring a few newspaper articles, I haven’t read one solidly argued economic case on the subject. Certainly not on Facebook. To my mind, there are eight issues regarding demonetisation that need to be ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?