At a time when almost every industry is complaining of slowdown as a result of demonetisation, cruise tourism appears to be largely unaffected by the cash crunch if we take Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari’s (pictured) words for it. At an event in Delhi Gadkari said the industry was “thriving” on the back of “cashless” transactions. “It is in full swing as users have made cashless bookings to enjoy their cruises,” he said.
On a cashless cruise
Gadkari said the industry was thriving on the back of cashless transactions
Business Standard December 26, 2016 Last Updated at 22:36 IST
