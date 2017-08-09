On ex parte orders, it pays to be circumspect

It is raining ex parte orders again in the Indian securities market. Essentially, orders that are passed without hearing the person against whom it is passed, the practice is justified in the eyes of the law if the circumstances demonstrate grave urgency and warrant action. Yet, when an ex parte action is taken, the authority taking the action is expected to do its homework to demonstrate the urgency and get its facts right to defend the action when challenged. Take the case of the 331 listed companies, which the capital market regulator was told — by none less than ...