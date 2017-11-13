On recovery path, but crude prices loom

The early Q2 results suggest that the economy is undergoing some sort of growth recovery. But growth is still extremely weak going by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). There may be a potential problem brewing in the form of rising crude prices. According to a BS study, the combined revenue growth for a sample of 498 listed companies was 11.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the July-September 2017 quarter. Interest costs are up 17 per cent for this sample — reflecting higher working capital requirements post-goods and services tax ...