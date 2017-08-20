On tenterhooks over dress code

Officials in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are on their toes these days. There have been several changes in the ministry after Smriti Irani took over from M Venkaiah Naidu. If Naidu was generous to a fault, Irani is a hard taskmaster. One of the first instructions to the ministry bureaucracy was that they should dress appropriately. The minister let it be known that she didn’t want to see officials attired in casuals such as jeans, or turn up with their shirts not tucked in. After being ticked off by the minister, the word has spread. Irani also holds the charge of the Ministry of Textiles.