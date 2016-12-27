On the learning curve

Anil Swarup is enjoying his new stint to the hilt

It's evident Anil Swarup , who was appointed school education secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, is enjoying his new stint to the hilt. In a series of tweets since shifting from the coal ministry he spoke about his visit to a school in Kerala where he had his first midday meal with students, his stopover in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-affected district Sukuma to oversee the work being done there and so on. His latest tweet was more philosophical: “The more I learn the more I discover how ignorant I am. So much more to learn.”



