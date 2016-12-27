It's evident Anil Swarup , who was appointed school education secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, is enjoying his new stint to the hilt. In a series of tweets since shifting from the coal ministry he spoke about his visit to a school in Kerala where he had his first midday meal with students, his stopover in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-affected district Sukuma to oversee the work being done there and so on. His latest tweet was more philosophical: “The more I learn the more I discover how ignorant I am. So much more to learn.”
On the learning curve
Anil Swarup is enjoying his new stint to the hilt
Business Standard December 27, 2016 Last Updated at 22:35 IST
http://mybs.in/2TK55pw
It's evident Anil Swarup , who was appointed school education secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, is enjoying his new stint to the hilt. In a series of tweets since shifting from the coal ministry he spoke about his visit to a school in Kerala where he had his first midday meal with students, his stopover in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-affected district Sukuma to oversee the work being done there and so on. His latest tweet was more philosophical: “The more I learn the more I discover how ignorant I am. So much more to learn.”
- New to the stock market? Take your FirstStep
- Rs 3 lakh health coverage at Rs 11 per day
- Learn the Art of Investing through Sharekhan
- Enjoy Free Stock Trading with Upstox
- Open Free Demat A/c with low brokerage fee
- Yet to open a Sharekhan Account?
- Moving a business from mobile ready to Mobile First
- Go Cashless, buy Health Insurance Online
- The Power of the Hybrid Cloud
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU