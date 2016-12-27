TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Cautious approach could reward investors of vehicle finance stocks
Business Standard

On the learning curve

Anil Swarup is enjoying his new stint to the hilt

Business Standard 

It's evident Anil Swarup , who was appointed school education secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, is enjoying his new stint to the hilt. In a series of tweets since shifting from the coal ministry he spoke about his visit to a school in Kerala where he had his first midday meal with students, his stopover in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-affected district Sukuma to oversee the work being done there and so on. His latest tweet was more philosophical: “The more I learn the more I discover how ignorant I am. So much more to learn.”

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

On the learning curve

Anil Swarup is enjoying his new stint to the hilt

Anil Swarup is enjoying his new stint to the hilt It's evident Anil Swarup , who was appointed school education secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, is enjoying his new stint to the hilt. In a series of tweets since shifting from the coal ministry he spoke about his visit to a school in Kerala where he had his first midday meal with students, his stopover in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-affected district Sukuma to oversee the work being done there and so on. His latest tweet was more philosophical: “The more I learn the more I discover how ignorant I am. So much more to learn.”
 image
Business Standard
177 22

On the learning curve

Anil Swarup is enjoying his new stint to the hilt

It's evident Anil Swarup , who was appointed school education secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, is enjoying his new stint to the hilt. In a series of tweets since shifting from the coal ministry he spoke about his visit to a school in Kerala where he had his first midday meal with students, his stopover in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-affected district Sukuma to oversee the work being done there and so on. His latest tweet was more philosophical: “The more I learn the more I discover how ignorant I am. So much more to learn.”

image
Business Standard
177 22