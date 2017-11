A rap song on has gone viral. Multi-lingual local rapper Karthik Sundar Gubbi, who penned the song “Spotthepothole”, says it reflects the anguish of concerned Bengalureans whose hearts bleed looking at their dear city going — quite literally — down the drain. The song points out hundreds of pothole-ridden roads and highlights the challenges citizens face despite the government’s assurance that the roads are smooth. The song seems to have embarrassed the government, which faces polls next year. On Tuesday, the government suspended two engineers of for not fixing potholes on the city roads.