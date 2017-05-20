Only the Quran has to be consulted on triple talaq, says Najma Heptulla

Manipur Governor and former minister for minority affairs Najma Heptulla tells Aditi Phadnis that issues relating to rights of Muslim women must be decided by courts, not religious or community leaders. The Supreme Court has heard the issue of divorce of Muslim women and whether triple talaq is consistent with Islam and the Quran. How do you see the issue? I am very happy that the Supreme Court has heard the issue of triple talaq. The question that the Supreme Court has asked: Is marriage a religious sacrament or not? Because if it is a religious sacrament, then ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?