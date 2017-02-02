Open support

Rahul Gandhi postpone his rally in in Lambi to rush to Lucknow to launch SP-Congress joint campaign

Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi had to postpone his rally in support of Punjab party chief Amarinder Singh in Lambi Assembly constituency on January 29, as he had to rush to Lucknow to launch the Samajwadi Party-Congress joint campaign. But Gandhi kept his word and sought votes for Singh in the bastion of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). As Singh has decided to contest from Lambi to take on the Badals directly, Gandhi’s open support for him had the right political messaging in the state ahead of the Assembly polls on February 4. Gandhi urged voters not to back SAD and the Aam Aadmi Party, saying that only the Congress could usher in peace and prosperity in the country’s grain bowl. The Congress is trying to wrest power from SAD, which has been ruling for a decade in the state.



Business Standard