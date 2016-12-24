TRENDING ON BS
Open to misinterpretation

Azam Khan said voters were ungrateful: It was N D Tewari who did the most to develop the state

Business Standard 

Azam Khan, a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh, has made a statement that could be misunderstood. At a public meeting, Khan said voters were ungrateful: It was N D Tewari who did the most to develop the state, but they did not hesitate to show him the door. Of course, after making this statement, Khan extolled the government, the party and family of Yadav. Were Khan’s remarks a warning or a threat?

