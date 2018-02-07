Opposition up in arms over RS TV's 'black out' of first six mins of O'brien

The Opposition on Wednesday sought an inquiry into the alleged blacking out by the TV of the first few minutes of Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien’s speech. “I seek your protection... I spoke today in The first four-six minutes of my speech were not shown on TV. I am a member of the Opposition.

You protect us,” O’Brien said to the chair in the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said it was a serious issue. “Don’t convert TV into BJP TV,” Azad said. He said at least 98 per cent of the news bulletin of the channel the day before related to BJP President Amit Shah’s maiden speech in the Upper House during the debate on the motion of thanks for the President’s address. The Deputy Chairman said the issue can be discussed with the Chairman and resolved. officials later said the “black out” was the result of a technical glitch.