JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

PM vs Chowdhury vs Irani over Renuka's laughter evoking Ramayan comparison
Business Standard

Opposition up in arms over RS TV's 'black out' of first six mins of O'brien

Don't convert Rajya Sabha TV into BJP TV, said Gulam Nabi Azad

Business Standard 

The Opposition on Wednesday sought an inquiry into the alleged blacking out by the Rajya Sabha TV of the first few minutes of Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien’s speech. “I seek your protection... I spoke today in Rajya Sabha. The first four-six minutes of my speech were not shown on Rajya Sabha TV. I am a member of the Opposition.

You protect us,” O’Brien said to the chair in the Rajya Sabha. Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said it was a serious issue. “Don’t convert Rajya Sabha TV into BJP TV,” Azad said. He said at least 98 per cent of the news bulletin of the channel the day before related to BJP President Amit Shah’s maiden speech in the Upper House during the debate on the motion of thanks for the President’s address. The Deputy Chairman said the issue can be discussed with the Chairman and resolved. Rajya Sabha officials later said the “black out” was the result of a technical glitch.

First Published: Wed, February 07 2018. 23:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements