Options will multiply; so will the challenges

2017 marked the year when the expansive intent and energetic ambitions of Modi government’s foreign policy confronted most starkly the systemic weaknesses of the Indian state and its structural morbidities.

Eye-catching events, the pageantry of high-level visits and the Prime Minister’s brand of personal diplomacy, could not overcome the inability of the agencies of the state to deliver expected outcomes. The pressure to deliver on optics sometimes used up the meagre capacities of the state to carry out the harder and less visible task of managing the nuts-and-bolts of ...