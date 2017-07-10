Other elephants in the room

The impending sale of the justly maligned Air India has caused much excitement. Apologists for the airline offer lame alibis such as the burdens placed by the merger with Indian Airlines and additional aircraft purchase and say that operations of the original Air India are still worth saving. Decades-long personal experience of both domestic and international flights of India’s flag carrier convinces me that such is not the case. Air India’s standards started falling soon after J R D Tata’s removal as its chairman in 1978. That process has not bottomed out ...