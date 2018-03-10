Our goal is to lift a rising India into a new India: MJ akbar

It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the fourth edition of India-Europe 29 Business Forum. The Forum has become a formidable bridge linking a continent and a subcontinent in a common quest for shared prosperity.

There is a lot that India and Europe share in common: We are both pluralistic societies and vibrant democracies; openness, predictability of policies and rule of law is ensured; our economies are among the fastest growing economies in the world; we have aspiring populations that are innovative and enterprising. The last hundred years have seen history somersault in ...