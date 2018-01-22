Out of office: Letter to BS on Prez approves disqualification of AAP MLAs

-
This refers to “Office of profit case: Prez Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs” (January 21). The debate on this issue is likely to remain alive at least till the coming Lok Sabha elections.
In national interest, the political leadership should come to a consensus on making the job of legislators “full time”.As political parties may not have any shortage of candidates who would like to work 24x7 as legislators, they should themselves impose self-regulation in this respect. M G Warrier Mumbai
