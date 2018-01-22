JUST IN
Business Standard

Out of office: Letter to BS on Prez approves disqualification of AAP MLAs

The debate on this issue is likely to remain alive at least till the coming Lok Sabha elections

Business Standard 

This refers to “Office of profit case: Prez Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs” (January 21). The debate on this issue is likely to remain alive at least till the coming Lok Sabha elections.

In national interest, the political leadership should come to a consensus on making the job of legislators “full time”. As political parties may not have any shortage of candidates who would like to work 24x7 as legislators, they should themselves impose self-regulation in this respect. M G Warrier Mumbai

First Published: Mon, January 22 2018. 22:33 IST

