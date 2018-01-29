Padmaavat controversy: No posters, hoardings outside multiplexes

Over the long January 26 weekend, moviegoers in Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, had a strange encounter. Shaken by threats from Karni Sena against the screening of controversial movie (pictured), many multiplex chains decided it would be wise not to display any visible signs — including hoardings, banners and posters — of the film even when they had multiple screenings of the movie in their theatres.

Many malls even put up notices proclaiming the movie was not being screened at its theatre, when it was actually running housefull or had several shows lined up.

Most disappointed were fans who wanted selfies alongside a poster of the glamorous or the sinister