Padmavati and the story of Indian cinema

Could Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), Sujata (1959), Mughal-e-Azam (1960) or Bombay (1995) have been made in the India of today? Why is the Indian film industry so ineffectual at tackling protests? Those are the key questions arising out of the events of the past few weeks. There is the furore over Viacom18’s Padmavati.

The story of a fictional queen “could” hurt sensibilities, say protesters and naysaying politicians without having seen the film. An organisation of Brahmins sought a ban on the National Award-winning Marathi film Dashkriya which the Bombay high court ...