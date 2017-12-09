Pageant as 'rating agency'

India leapfrogged up the World Bank Doing Business index. Moody’s upgraded its India rating a notch. Standard & Poor’s was unmoved.

Fitch remains taciturn. Confused about what the world really thinks about the Indian economy? Perhaps a 20-year-old medical student called Manushi Chhillar could provide another handy proxy. Ms Chhillar, the winner of the 2017 Miss World pageant, is the sixth Indian woman to hold the title. Only the naïve believe that the outcome of that competition or of its sister pageant, Miss Universe, recently owned by an American president, are ...