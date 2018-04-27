Pakistan's experiments with democracy

This year is the 10th since Pakistan’s fourth dictator Pervez Musharraf left office. Pakistan goes to general elections in July and if the elections are held, as they are expected to be, and if a prime minister is elected, it will be historic. To know why, let’s take a look at Pakistan’s history, which can be parceled quite neatly into 10-year periods.

The first decade was one of confusion. M A Jinnah campaigned aggressively to deliver a nation to India’s Muslims but then made a speech three days before independence where he spoke about a secular state. His ...