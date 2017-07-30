Pakistan's known unknowns

The truism, that in Pakistan the only certainty is uncertainty, has been proved yet again after Nawaz Sharif stepped down as prime minister last week. Mr Sharif prematurely ended a third stint after the Supreme Court disqualified him on corruption charges linked to Panama Papers revelations involving his children. With his brother and chief minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, tipped to take charge after 45 to 55 days, within which he will have to contest a by-election to the National Assembly from the seat vacated by his brother, the political situation is unlikely to change dramatically ...