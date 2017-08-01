Paradox on the learning curve

As the government moves towards offering the premier Indian Institutes of Management greater autonomy in their functioning, it may need to focus some attention to a unique but well-established paradox of the wider higher education system that absorbs the bulk of the country’s school-leavers. The country boasts of the highest number of higher education institutions in the world – an astounding 33,723, according to an EY analysis – and the second largest number of enrolments in higher education at almost 27 million (to China’s 33 million). Yet it is estimated that ...