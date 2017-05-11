TRENDING ON BS
Parody in posters

The posters are presumably from one Shri Hariprasad Ventures, a VC for start-ups

Business Standard 

Posters making fun of venture capitalists (VC) can be seen all across Koramangala, a tony part of Bengaluru. The posters are presumably from one Shri Hariprasad Ventures, a “VC for startups”. The posters say a search is on for “startups with great vanity metrics and excellent knowledge of buzzwords. Preferably fintech, blockchain or enterprise. Open to other fields but must be disruptive”. A quick look at its website shpventures.com shows the whole campaign is a parody devised by one Keeda, “a multidisciplinary artist exploring the relationships between the digital and physical world”.

