Paytm becomes case study for Harvard Business School

Study based on Paytm's journey from online recharge platform to India's largest mobile payments one

Online wallet-major Paytm’s journey would be part of a documented case study at the India Research Center, Harvard Business School, the company said. The study focuses on Paytm’s journey from being an online recharge platform to building India’s largest mobile payments platform, it said. It would also focus on its offline expansion, the proliferation of wallet-based payments, it’s adoption of various methods to transfer digital cash, including using QR (Quick Response) code. The study, titled Paytm: Building a Payments Network, is in the process of ...

Karan Choudhury