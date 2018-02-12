Paytm Mall's Amit Sinha proves 'cheap is clever' in recent visit to B'lore

It's not a great idea to splurge even when times are good. This is an oft-repeated mantra in the start-up community and Amit Sinha, COO of Paytm Mall, proved that during a recent visit to Bangalore.

When his colleagues advised him to rush through some meetings to avoid having to reschedule his flight back to Delhi, Sinha obliged, no questions asked. As Friday evenings are a much sought after time to fly out of the city, it is difficult to find an airline ticket that is priced less than Rs 25,000. Sinha explained even founder/CEO flies with the cheapest ticket possible.