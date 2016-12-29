Paytm trolled

It is not just celebrities or their children who face online trolls; companies, too, may be at the receiving end. On Thursday, a fake Twitter handle started replying to the queries posted on the customer care handle of online wallet major Paytm. The troll used a name similar to that of the mobile wallet. Paytm was able to limit the damage when the troll handle was shut down by Twitter after it received a request from the mobile wallet.
