PE investors okay RCom tower deal

The Union Cabinet is also likely to take up the deal in the next couple of weeks

New Delhi, 22 June The deal by Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications to sell its tower assets to Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure is set for quick closure as private equity (PE) investors and hedge fund managers have given their approval to the transaction.The ~11,000-crore deal, which was announced in December, has received almost all approvals. According to sources, PE investors, including NSR Partners, HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius), George Soros Quantum Funds, Galleon & Drawbridge Towers, and hedge fund managers have given their approvals to Reliance Communications for the deal. The approvals pave the way for quick closure of the tower deal.PE investors and hedge fund managers hold a 4.26 per cent stake in Reliance Communications' tower arm Reliance Infratel. The tower arm stake sale will bring down Reliance Communications' debt by ~11,000 crore. When contacted, Reliance Communications declined to comment on the development.The deal has received approvals from the ...

Kiran Rathee