Penny wise, pound foolish

The loss of the GSAT-6A satellite last week highlights both the strengths and weaknesses of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). The launch went well, indicating that the space agency has stabilised the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) platform.

A new indigenously developed cryogenic engine, Vikas, offering more thrust, was used to launch a payload of over 2,140 kg. Unfortunately, ground control lost communication with the satellite just after it went through the second of the three scheduled orbit-raising manoeuvres, designed to lift it into geosynchronous orbit, ...