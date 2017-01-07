People will react to note ban in the polls, says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief also says all wisdom of cricket administration does not rest with retired judges

NCP chief also says all wisdom of cricket administration does not rest with retired judges

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar tells Sanjay Jog all wisdom in cricket administration does not rest with retired judges and that the government will feel the political pain of demonetisation in the Assembly elections. How do you react to the Supreme Court’s order removing the chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its secretary based on the recommendations of the Lodha Committee report? I was restless after I heard the news. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is 80 years old and has been ...

Sanjay Jog