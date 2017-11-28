If you suffer from performance anxiety before an important event, do not fret: you are in good company. “I wake up in the night and break into a sweat,” said Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. “I guess that’s performance anxiety.” The reason? The approaching Budget season, which entails preparing and presenting the Economic Survey in Parliament. The rave reviews he and his young team received for the two previous Economic Surveys means they have to work harder and do even better this time around.